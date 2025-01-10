ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $843 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $2.037 billion, or $3.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.203 billion or $1.85 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $15.56 billion from $14.22 billion last year.Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $843 Mln. vs. $2.037 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.29 vs. $3.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $15.56 Bln vs. $14.22 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $1.00Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX