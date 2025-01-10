Alyea Therapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2025 During 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

Finalist to present at RESI JPM IPC and attend the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on January 13

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2025 / Alyea Therapeutics Corporation Inc. ("Alyea" or the "Company"), a subsidiary of Alt 5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS), announced today its engagement in key events during the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week, to be held on January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Alyea is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis with its lead asset ("JAN123"), a novel formulation of Low Dose Naltrexone ("LDN"), preparing for its pivotal Phase III study. Having already been granted Orphan Drug designation and set to follow the 505(b)(2) pathway from the FDA, the Company believes that this could be a landmark approach to treating pain through non-addictive and non-sedating means, with additional potential broad applications for managing chronic pain.

Dr. Amol Soin, Chief Executive Officer of Alyea, will join top biopharmaceutical leaders for three days of meetings, presentations, and discussions from January 13-15, 2025. Dr. Soin will be presenting at Biotech Showcase on January 13, 2025, at approximately 11:00 AM PST at the Hilton San Francisco and will be presenting as a RESI JPM IPC Finalist at approximately 9:00 AM PST on January 14 at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis Hotel.

Additionally, Dr. Soin and ALT5 Sigma CEO, Peter Tassiopoulos, are honored to join leading healthcare executives at the prestigious Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on Monday, January 13, 2025, in conjunction with the first day of the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which takes place from 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM PST at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco. The event will set the stage for a dynamic week of activities that will shape the healthcare and life sciences sector in 2025.

Dr. Soin and Mr. Tassiopoulos will join one-on-one investor and partnering meetings during Conference Week to provide updates on the anticipated regulatory pathway for the pivotal trial of its LDN for Chronic Regional Pain Syndrome ("CRPS") candidate and further discuss its Clear Patch medication delivery platform currently in pre-clinical development.

As previously announced, ALT 5 Sigma plans to complete the spin-off of its healthcare assets into Alyea in the first half of 2025. The decision to separate the healthcare and fintech segments allows each entity to concentrate on its unique business needs.

About Alyea Therapeutics Corporation

Alyea, an ALT5 company, is developing innovative, actionable solutions intended to help end the opioid crisis. Alyea is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology, and education to find a key resolution to the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and most widespread in the nation's history. Its drugs in the clinical trial pipeline have shown promise for their innovative targeting of the causes of pain as a strategic option for physicians averse to exposing patients to addictive opioids.

About ALT5 Sigma Corporation

The Company is a unique Nasdaq-listed multidisciplinary organization with a focus on healthcare and fintech. The Company is one of the constituents of the Russell Microcap Index, as of June 28, 2024.

Launched in 2018, ALT5 Sigma Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of ALT5 Sigma Corporation) is a fintech company that provides next generation blockchain-powered technologies to enable a migration to a new global financial paradigm. ALT5 Sigma Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers two main platforms to its customers: "ALT5 Pay" and "ALT5 Prime".

ALT5 Pay is a crypto-currency payment gateway that enables registered and approved global merchants to accept and make crypto-currency payments or to integrate the ALT5 Pay payment platform into their application or operations using the plugin with WooCommerce and or ALT5 Pay's checkout widgets and APIs. Merchants have the option to convert to fiat currency (s) automatically or to receive their payment in digital assets.

ALT5 Prime is an electronic over-the-counter trading platform that enables registered and approved customers to buy and sell digital assets. Customers can purchase digital assets with fiat and, equally, can sell digital assets and receive fiat. ALT5 Prime is available through a browser-based access mobile phone application named "ALT5 Pro" that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, from Google Play, through ALT5 Prime's FIX API, as well as through Broadridge Financial Solutions' NYFIX gateway for approved customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the profitability and prospective growth of ALT5's platforms and business that may include, but are not limited to, international currency risks, third-party or customer credit risks, liability claims stemming from ALT5's services, and technology challenges for future growth or expansion. This press release also contains statements relating to ALT5's intention to become a leader in non-addictive pain management therapies in its focus on indications of unmet medical needs, its intention to develop strategic pathways to expedite approvals for Alyea's drugs in the clinical trial pipeline, the timing of the commencement of clinical trials for those drugs, and that the FDA will permit approval through a 505(b)(2) pathway for those drugs, and other statements, including words such as "continue", "expect", "intend", "will", "hope", "should", "would", "may", "potential", and other similar expressions. Such statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies.

Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements described in this press release. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Media / Investor Relations Contact

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@alt5sigma.com

1-800-400-2247

SOURCE: Alyea Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com