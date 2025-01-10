Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 10
[10.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.01.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,506,943.00
USD
0
62,925,558.31
7.397
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.01.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,644,612.00
EUR
0
20,772,462.17
5.6995
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.01.25
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,646,913.84
9.909
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.01.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
4,926,334.22
8.0396