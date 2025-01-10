HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

Paris, January 10, 2025 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700)

and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

17,601 shares

€ 25,768.55

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,234 shares for € 47,484.64

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,373 shares for € 67,894.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

22,740 shares

€ 5,227.53

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 171

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,369 shares for € 40,460.53

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,674 shares for € 32,117.16

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

13,475 shares

€ 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 580 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2023, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €100 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr

Appendice

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 213 11 234 47 484,64 213 16 373 67 894,42 07/01/2024 3 101 424,20 3 102 438,60 07/02/2024 3 101 414,10 1 1 4,14 07/03/2024 - - - 2 102 428,40 07/04/2024 - - - 1 1 4,30 07/08/2024 4 200 810,00 - - - 07/09/2024 1 1 3,94 1 1 3,94 07/10/2024 - - - 3 100 400,00 07/12/2024 3 200 760,00 3 100 390,00 07/15/2024 1 1 3,99 2 101 404,00 07/16/2024 2 200 770,00 - - - 07/17/2024 1 1 3,81 2 101 404,00 07/18/2024 1 1 3,95 2 101 414,10 07/19/2024 1 15 57,00 - - - 07/22/2024 2 86 326,80 1 1 3,95 07/25/2024 1 1 3,84 1 1 3,84 07/26/2024 1 1 3,86 1 1 3,86 07/30/2024 1 1 3,89 1 1 3,89 08/01/2024 1 1 3,90 1 1 3,90 08/06/2024 1 1 3,73 1 1 3,73 08/07/2024 1 1 3,85 1 1 3,85 08/08/2024 2 101 373,70 1 1 3,83 08/12/2024 1 1 3,70 1 1 3,70 08/13/2024 1 30 109,20 - - - 08/14/2024 1 20 72,40 - - - 08/15/2024 1 50 180,00 1 33 120,45 08/16/2024 1 1 3,58 2 2 7,24 08/19/2024 1 50 179,50 - - - 08/20/2024 3 51 182,07 3 201 723,60 08/21/2024 1 1 3,58 4 201 721,59 08/22/2024 3 50 180,00 1 166 605,90 08/23/2024 2 51 183,60 1 1 3,64 08/26/2024 1 1 3,61 10 1 601 5 955,72 08/27/2024 1 1 3,80 12 2 001 7 783,89 08/28/2024 15 1 472 5 681,92 - - - 08/29/2024 3 336 1 276,80 - - - 08/30/2024 6 557 2 077,61 - - - 09/02/2024 7 286 1 035,32 1 1 3,69 09/03/2024 6 150 543,00 - - - 09/04/2024 6 250 890,00 - - - 09/05/2024 2 51 178,50 1 1 3,52 09/06/2024 2 31 108,50 1 1 3,45 09/09/2024 3 100 340,00 - - - 09/10/2024 1 1 3,41 1 1 3,41 09/12/2024 1 1 3,39 1 1 3,39 09/13/2024 1 50 165,00 - - - 09/16/2024 2 51 163,20 1 1 3,35 09/19/2024 1 1 3,29 1 1 3,29 09/20/2024 1 1 3,35 1 1 3,35 09/23/2024 2 100 337,00 2 200 712,00 09/24/2024 1 1 3,56 1 1 3,56 09/25/2024 2 51 178,50 1 1 3,56 09/26/2024 2 51 173,40 5 401 1 439,59 09/27/2024 1 50 165,00 - - - 10/01/2024 1 1 3,25 1 1 3,25 10/02/2024 5 201 613,05 1 1 3,24 10/04/2024 - - - 1 100 300,00 10/07/2024 2 50 149,00 - - - 10/08/2024 1 1 2,95 1 1 2,95 10/10/2024 1 1 2,99 1 1 2,99 10/14/2024 - - - 1 100 312,00 10/15/2024 - - - 2 300 915,00 10/16/2024 1 150 450,00 - - - 10/17/2024 - - - 1 200 628,00 10/18/2024 1 324 1 137,24 11 1 530 5 477,40 10/21/2024 4 401 1 423,55 13 2 170 8 115,80 10/22/2024 - - - 3 600 2 316,00 10/23/2024 - - - 5 700 2 765,00 10/24/2024 1 1 3,95 1 1 3,95 10/28/2024 - - - 4 396 1 690,92 10/29/2024 1 20 86,00 9 300 1 350,00 10/30/2024 - - - 5 593 2 893,84 10/31/2024 7 750 3 427,50 - - - 11/01/2024 1 1 4,52 1 1 4,52 11/05/2024 3 201 884,40 1 1 4,46 11/06/2024 1 1 4,54 1 1 4,54 11/07/2024 2 201 884,40 1 1 4,49 11/08/2024 - - - 1 1 4,50 11/11/2024 1 1 4,40 2 3 13,41 11/12/2024 5 401 1 744,35 1 1 4,40 11/13/2024 3 201 844,20 1 1 4,31 11/14/2024 2 201 844,20 1 1 4,21 11/15/2024 1 1 4,19 2 101 424,20 11/18/2024 4 228 932,52 1 1 4,17 11/19/2024 - - - 1 100 420,00 11/20/2024 - - - 1 1 4,30 11/21/2024 - - - 1 1 4,30 11/22/2024 1 1 4,19 3 130 561,60 11/25/2024 4 200 850,00 1 69 303,60 11/26/2024 - - - 1 90 405,00 11/27/2024 4 200 880,00 - - - 11/28/2024 3 200 860,00 - - - 11/29/2024 1 1 4,26 6 408 1 856,40 12/02/2024 - - - 8 400 1 992,00 12/03/2024 - - - 4 400 2 140,00 12/04/2024 8 626 3 305,28 - - - 12/05/2024 2 21 111,30 2 101 545,40 12/06/2024 2 80 424,00 - - - 12/09/2024 - - - 10 800 4 408,00 12/10/2024 2 400 2 160,00 1 3 17,10 12/12/2024 1 4 22,00 - - - 12/13/2024 1 100 560,00 2 497 2 808,05 12/16/2024 4 218 1 231,70 1 29 168,20 12/17/2024 2 82 459,20 - - - 12/18/2024 1 1 5,70 5 101 575,70 12/19/2024 3 201 1 113,54 5 300 1 689,00 12/20/2024 - - - 3 100 570,00 12/23/2024 2 49 278,32 1 40 228,00 12/24/2024 2 151 845,60 2 100 566,00 12/27/2024 2 50 280,00 1 50 283,00 12/30/2024 - - - 1 10 57,00 12/31/2024 8 400 2 228,00 - - -

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lpptlpabaGbHypyeYcqaaZJpmmholpSWlmmeyWpvaZuUZ25lxmxhmsWcZnFqmW1v

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89489-ateme_half-year-liquidity-contract-20241231_20250110_en.pdf