Actusnews Wire
10.01.2025 17:53 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Paris, January 10, 2025 - Under the liquidity contract entered into between Ateme (ISIN: FR0011992700)
and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2024:

  • 17,601 shares
  • € 25,768.55
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 213
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 213
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 11,234 shares for € 47,484.64
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 16,373 shares for € 67,894.42

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2024 on the liquidity account:

  • 22,740 shares
  • € 5,227.53
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 171
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 129
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 7,369 shares for € 40,460.53
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 5,674 shares for € 32,117.16

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

  • 13,475 shares
  • € 62,343.03

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market.

About Ateme
Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.
Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.
Founded in 1991, Ateme has 580 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, and Australia.
Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2023, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €100 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.
Find out more: www.ateme.com.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

AtemeINVESTOR RELATIONSPRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
Chairman and CEO		Mathieu Omnes
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
ateme@actus.fr		Amaury Dugast
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
adugast@actus.fr

Appendice

Buy Side Sell Side
Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR Number of executionsNumber of sharesTraded volume in EUR
Total21311 23447 484,64 21316 37367 894,42
07/01/20243101424,20 3102438,60
07/02/20243101414,10 114,14
07/03/2024--- 2102428,40
07/04/2024--- 114,30
07/08/20244200810,00 ---
07/09/2024113,94 113,94
07/10/2024--- 3100400,00
07/12/20243200760,00 3100390,00
07/15/2024113,99 2101404,00
07/16/20242200770,00 ---
07/17/2024113,81 2101404,00
07/18/2024113,95 2101414,10
07/19/202411557,00 ---
07/22/2024286326,80 113,95
07/25/2024113,84 113,84
07/26/2024113,86 113,86
07/30/2024113,89 113,89
08/01/2024113,90 113,90
08/06/2024113,73 113,73
08/07/2024113,85 113,85
08/08/20242101373,70 113,83
08/12/2024113,70 113,70
08/13/2024130109,20 ---
08/14/202412072,40 ---
08/15/2024150180,00 133120,45
08/16/2024113,58 227,24
08/19/2024150179,50 ---
08/20/2024351182,07 3201723,60
08/21/2024113,58 4201721,59
08/22/2024350180,00 1166605,90
08/23/2024251183,60 113,64
08/26/2024113,61 101 6015 955,72
08/27/2024113,80 122 0017 783,89
08/28/2024151 4725 681,92 ---
08/29/202433361 276,80 ---
08/30/202465572 077,61 ---
09/02/202472861 035,32 113,69
09/03/20246150543,00 ---
09/04/20246250890,00 ---
09/05/2024251178,50 113,52
09/06/2024231108,50 113,45
09/09/20243100340,00 ---
09/10/2024113,41 113,41
09/12/2024113,39 113,39
09/13/2024150165,00 ---
09/16/2024251163,20 113,35
09/19/2024113,29 113,29
09/20/2024113,35 113,35
09/23/20242100337,00 2200712,00
09/24/2024113,56 113,56
09/25/2024251178,50 113,56
09/26/2024251173,40 54011 439,59
09/27/2024150165,00 ---
10/01/2024113,25 113,25
10/02/20245201613,05 113,24
10/04/2024--- 1100300,00
10/07/2024250149,00 ---
10/08/2024112,95 112,95
10/10/2024112,99 112,99
10/14/2024--- 1100312,00
10/15/2024--- 2300915,00
10/16/20241150450,00 ---
10/17/2024--- 1200628,00
10/18/202413241 137,24 111 5305 477,40
10/21/202444011 423,55 132 1708 115,80
10/22/2024--- 36002 316,00
10/23/2024--- 57002 765,00
10/24/2024113,95 113,95
10/28/2024--- 43961 690,92
10/29/202412086,00 93001 350,00
10/30/2024--- 55932 893,84
10/31/202477503 427,50 ---
11/01/2024114,52 114,52
11/05/20243201884,40 114,46
11/06/2024114,54 114,54
11/07/20242201884,40 114,49
11/08/2024--- 114,50
11/11/2024114,40 2313,41
11/12/202454011 744,35 114,40
11/13/20243201844,20 114,31
11/14/20242201844,20 114,21
11/15/2024114,19 2101424,20
11/18/20244228932,52 114,17
11/19/2024--- 1100420,00
11/20/2024--- 114,30
11/21/2024--- 114,30
11/22/2024114,19 3130561,60
11/25/20244200850,00 169303,60
11/26/2024--- 190405,00
11/27/20244200880,00 ---
11/28/20243200860,00 ---
11/29/2024114,26 64081 856,40
12/02/2024--- 84001 992,00
12/03/2024--- 44002 140,00
12/04/202486263 305,28 ---
12/05/2024221111,30 2101545,40
12/06/2024280424,00 ---
12/09/2024--- 108004 408,00
12/10/202424002 160,00 1317,10
12/12/20241422,00 ---
12/13/20241100560,00 24972 808,05
12/16/202442181 231,70 129168,20
12/17/2024282459,20 ---
12/18/2024115,70 5101575,70
12/19/202432011 113,54 53001 689,00
12/20/2024--- 3100570,00
12/23/2024249278,32 140228,00
12/24/20242151845,60 2100566,00
12/27/2024250280,00 150283,00
12/30/2024--- 11057,00
12/31/202484002 228,00 ---
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpptlpabaGbHypyeYcqaaZJpmmholpSWlmmeyWpvaZuUZ25lxmxhmsWcZnFqmW1v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89489-ateme_half-year-liquidity-contract-20241231_20250110_en.pdf

