PR Newswire
11.01.2025
More than 85 Governments to Gather in Riyadh to Lead Global Action on Minerals at Fourth Future Minerals Forum

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 85 governments from key mineral-producing and consumer nations, including 16 countries from the leading G20 economies, and 50 ministers and 13 vice ministers - have confirmed they will join the 2025 FMF Ministerial Roundtable on January 14, 2025.

The Ministerial Roundtable, a multi-stakeholder, government-led initiative, is the traditional opener of FMF, spurring international action to increase investment in mineral supply and build capacity in the Super Region of Africa, Western and Central Asia, and other supply regions. It is set to be the largest and most senior gathering of mineral resources officials in the world

Discussion will cover progress made over the past year on the three Ministerial Roundtable initiatives:

  • Development of an InternationalCritical Minerals Framework
  • Establishment of Centers of Excellence to build capacity in sustainability (Morocco), talent development (South Africa), and technology innovation (Saudi Arabia).
  • Advancements in Certification Systems to ensure responsible mineral sourcing.

His Excellency Khalid Al-Mudaifer, the Vice-Minister for Mining Affairs of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, emphasizes that, "The meeting is an important step towards achieving sustainable development in the minerals sector globally. It is an ideal platform for delivering solutions, developing legislation on best practices in the field of sustainable mining, and exploring ways to invest in mining projects to achieve economic and social development in producing countries."

Joining him are high-profile leaders, including ministers from supplier and financing like Brazil, South Africa, DRC, India, Egypt, Italy, Nigeria, Qatar, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Thailand, Morocco, Indonesia, France, USA and the United Kingdom, discussing opportunities for global cooperation.

"This year, discussions will seek to enhance collaboration between governments, industry, and communities to drive more investment in minerals, and development through value addition in supplier countries. We want to support the pressing need for sustainable mining practices, resilient supply chains, and value-driven partnerships in the minerals industry."

Importantly, the outcomes of the Ministerial Roundtable are not confined to the event itself but form an ongoing, year-round program. Regional Coordination Groups will continue to drive the implementation of key initiatives.

"FMF is emerging as the largest global hub for minerals collaboration and action - no other platform brings together government ministers and senior industry leaders at this scale." Al-Mudaifer concluded.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/more-than-85-governments-to-gather-in-riyadh-to-lead-global-action-on-minerals-at-fourth-future-minerals-forum-302348540.html

