Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 08:24 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Unveils a New Era of Foldable Excellence at 'Unfold the Classic' Launch in Dubai

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Consumer Business Group unveiled several highly anticipated products that ushers in a new era of flagship foldable excellence, as part of the "Unfold the Classic" HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch held in Dubai on December 12.

Amongst the brand new innovations include the HUAWEI Mate X6, HUAWEI nova 13 series, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4, HUAWEI FreeClip Rose Gold and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5. This comprehensive suite of products represents a new era of flagship innovation, showcasing Huawei's commitment to continuous advancement and elevating consumer engagement.

HUAWEI Mate X6: Makes a Stunning Global Debut

Headlining the HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch event is the next generation of their Mate series foldables, the HUAWEI Mate X6. An all-rounded and advanced smartphone that brings significant upgrades to display, camera, durability, user experience, and more.

HUAWEI Mate X6's Space-Age Orbit around the camera layout gets inspiration from planetary orbits, symbolizing the infinite possibility of the future. The exclusive Nebula Gray edition is named after its nebula texture, smooth to the touch, which is crafted via Micro-Nano 3D Topography using an innovative material called Vegan Fiber. The HUAWEI Mate X6 is also available in Nebula Red and Black.

An innovative distributed architecture delivers a huge leap in HUAWEI Mate X6's network, cooling, and durability.

The incredible camera system features a new Ultra Chroma Camera with 1.50 million spectral channels, a 50 MP Ultra Aperture Camera that supports a 10-size physical aperture, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48 MP telephoto micro camera, enabling breakthrough foldable photography.

HUAWEI Mate X6 introduces Live Multi-task, a new way to multi-task efficiently. With this feature, users can run three applications simultaneously with the screen unfolded in an expanded view.

HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala: A Heartwarming World

Starting from Dubai on 9th May, after stops in Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Istanbul, A Heartwarming World -- HUAWEI XMAGE Dubai Gala is the conclusion of the HUAWEI XMAGE worldwide shows in 2024. It showcased this year's extraordinary winning works, which inspire consumers to use innovative HUAWEI products to create, to capture, and to challenge.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XQf9pPRoP0

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-a-new-era-of-foldable-excellence-at-unfold-the-classic-launch-in-dubai-302349049.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.