CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 2-year high of 1.0208 against the euro and more than a 1-year high of 1.2126 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0244 and 1.2204, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the NZ dollar, the greenback edged up to 0.9180 and 0.5548 from last week's closing quotes of 0.9164 and 0.5556, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to nearly a 5-year high of 0.6131 and a 1-week high of 1.4447 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6145 and 1.4422, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the euro, 1.20 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 0.54 against the kiwi, 0.60 against the aussie and 1.46 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX