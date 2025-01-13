Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 08:54 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jan-Elof Cavander Proposed for Election to Greater Than Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is announcing that Jan-Elof Cavander is proposed to be elected as a new Board member.

Cavander currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Purmo Group, and has extensive experience within worldwide businesses, finance, performance management, corporate strategy, M&A and joint ventures. He will shortly take up a new role as Chief Operating Officer at Virala Corporation. Through its Swedish subsidiary Nidoco AB's investment vehicle Cuarto AB, Virala Corporation is the second-largest shareholder in Greater Than, holding approximately 20% of the company.

"The Virala Group is proud of its long-standing involvement with Greater Than and we are delighted that Jan-Elof had been proposed to join the Board. This move will further strengthen our commitment to the company and its future development. It is a particularly exciting time for Greater Than, given the growing global demand for its AI-driven crash risk and climate impact intelligence and, more importantly, mitigation solutions," said Alexander Ehrnrooth, President & CEO of Virala Group.

"Jan-Elof will be a fantastic addition to the Greater Than Board, bringing solid experience in areas such as global business development, M&A, management and strategy," said Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than.

"Having a Board member from Virala demonstrates the strong confidence of one of our largest shareholders in Greater Than and supports our focus on the future, where we see incredible potential for growth," said Fredrik Rosencrantz, Chairman of the Board of Greater Than.

For more information, please contact:
Press contact Greater Than
PR@greaterthan.eu
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/jan-elof-cavander-proposed-for-election-to-greater-than-board-of-directors,c4089631

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4089631/3201527.pdf

Jan-Elof Cavander proposed for election to Greater Than Board of Directors press release 2025-01-13

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/jan-elof-cavander,c3367323

Jan-Elof Cavander

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jan-elof-cavander-proposed-for-election-to-greater-than-board-of-directors-302349064.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.