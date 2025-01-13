Jan-Elof Cavander Proposed for Election to Greater Than Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is announcing that Jan-Elof Cavander is proposed to be elected as a new Board member.

Cavander currently holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Purmo Group, and has extensive experience within worldwide businesses, finance, performance management, corporate strategy, M&A and joint ventures. He will shortly take up a new role as Chief Operating Officer at Virala Corporation. Through its Swedish subsidiary Nidoco AB's investment vehicle Cuarto AB, Virala Corporation is the second-largest shareholder in Greater Than, holding approximately 20% of the company.

"The Virala Group is proud of its long-standing involvement with Greater Than and we are delighted that Jan-Elof had been proposed to join the Board. This move will further strengthen our commitment to the company and its future development. It is a particularly exciting time for Greater Than, given the growing global demand for its AI-driven crash risk and climate impact intelligence and, more importantly, mitigation solutions," said Alexander Ehrnrooth, President & CEO of Virala Group.

"Jan-Elof will be a fantastic addition to the Greater Than Board, bringing solid experience in areas such as global business development, M&A, management and strategy," said Sten Forseke, Founder of Greater Than.

"Having a Board member from Virala demonstrates the strong confidence of one of our largest shareholders in Greater Than and supports our focus on the future, where we see incredible potential for growth," said Fredrik Rosencrantz, Chairman of the Board of Greater Than.

