Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (MSEX LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 209.6721 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45152 CODE: MSEX LN ISIN: FR0012399772 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399772 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEX LN Sequence No.: 369981 EQS News ID: 2065923 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 13, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)