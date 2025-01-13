DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (MSED LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jan-2025 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.9951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17936574 CODE: MSED LN ISIN: LU1681047236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSED LN Sequence No.: 370087 EQS News ID: 2066143 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 13, 2025 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)