Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
Vantage Markets Extends Deposit Bonus to Copy Trading Accounts

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a leader in online trading solutions, has expanded its popular Deposit Bonus promotion to include Copy Trading Accounts, enhancing opportunities for Signal Providers and Copiers to boost their trading potential. With a thriving community of over 69,000 copy traders as of December 2024, this initiative underscores Vantage's dedication to empowering traders globally.

The Deposit Bonus rewards new and existing users with additional credit on their first and subsequent deposits. Upon deposit, users in selected countries may be awarded complimentary credits, the maximum amount varies regionally, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000.

This initiative allows traders, both Signal Provider and Copies, to:

  1. Ability to select and copy strategies from our diverse range of traders with a wide array of products in their portfolio.
  2. Access greater market exposure with enhanced capital via additional credits on the first and subsequent deposits.
  3. Develop trading skills through increased market participation.
  4. Unlock opportunities for higher potential profits.

Getting started with the Deposit Bonus is simple:

  1. Open a Copy Trading Account: Available for both Signal Providers and Copiers.
  2. Make Your First Deposit: Receive up to $500 in complimentary bonus credits (base currency).
  3. Make Subsequent Deposits: Enjoy a bonus on additional deposits, capped based on your region.

Austin Law, Vantage Markets Copy Trading Project Manager, shared, "The growth in our Copy Traders is a testament to the strength of our app offerings. We are excited to give users even greater potential to trade their favorite products. This enhancement underscores our commitment to fostering a vibrant and rewarding trading community."

The program will be a permanent feature in Vantage Markets' expanding suite of benefits, providing both seasoned and beginner traders with the tools they need to succeed.

  • For Beginner Traders: Ultra-low barriers to entry, advanced copy modes, and access to a thriving community of over 86,000 traders.
  • For Seasoned Traders: Profit-sharing options up to 50%, strategy flexibility, and seamless MT4/MT5 integration.

Start Your Copy Trading Journey Today

Download the Vantage Markets app now and unlock a world of robust trading features and benefits.

For more information, visit Vantage Markets Copy Trading.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594584/Vantage_Markets_Extends_Deposit_Bonus_Copy_Trading_Accounts.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-markets-extends-deposit-bonus-to-copy-trading-accounts-302347643.html

