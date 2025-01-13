BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound fell to more than a 1-year low of 1.2123 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 1.1109 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 1.2208 and 1.1194, respectively.Against the yen and the euro, the pound slipped to more than a 1-month low of 190.81 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 0.8425 from early highs of 192.76 and 0.8416, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.20 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc, 187.00 against the yen and 0.85 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX