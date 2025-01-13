Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance today announced that it has appointed Bertrand Le Gall as Head of Casualty in France.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113739368/en/

Bertrand Le Gall, Head of Casualty, France for Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (Photo: Business Wire)

"Bertrand's deep expertise will fuel the ongoing profitable growth of our casualty portfolio and relationships in France and worldwide," said Louis du Ché, Country Manager, France and Belgium, BHSI. "I am excited to have him leading our efforts to bring the strength of BHSI's capacity and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to market."

Bertrand comes to BHSI with more than two decades of insurance industry experience, much of it focused on large corporate casualty risks. He was most recently Regional Manager, Casualty and Professional Lines, EMEA, at another global insurer. Bertrand is based in Paris and be reached at Bertrand.Legall@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI provides a range of casualty solutions in France, including public and private liability for large corporate risks and multinational programs.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113739368/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937