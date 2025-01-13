Anzeige
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
Tradegate
13.01.25
08:00 Uhr
13,544 Euro
+0,128
+0,95 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,36613,54013:03
13,38613,58612:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 12:11 Uhr
95 Leser
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

In addition, the Company will release 2024 preliminary production and three-year guidance on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-844-763-8274
Toll-free International: +1-647-484-8814
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/13859) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com/) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
