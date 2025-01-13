Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.415million Including current year income and expenses £48.678million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.14p Including current year income and expenses 256.53p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.91p Including current year income and expenses 257.17p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000