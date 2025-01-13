Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
13.01.2025 12:16 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nandita Sahgal

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pacific Assets Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary 12.5p shares

GB0006674385

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

368.88 pence per share

1,426

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,426 ordinary 12.5p shares

368.88 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

13 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Pacific Assets Trust plc


