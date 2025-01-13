BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 January 2025 were:

615.81p Capital only

632.90p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 137,000 Ordinary shares on 10th January 2025, the Company has 85,284,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 17,925,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.