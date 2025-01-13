BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 10 January 2025 were:

218.60p Capital only

219.05p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 39,039 ordinary shares on 10th January 2025, the Company has 69,928,423 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 30,432,882 shares which are held in Treasury.