Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
13th January 2025
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10th January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
10th January 2025 51.02p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 50.78p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
13th January 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire