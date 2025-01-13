Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 13:10 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amphista Therapeutics appoints Paul Medeiros as Chief Business Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Amphista Therapeutics appoints Paul Medeiros as Chief Business Officer

Appointment supports the Company's ambitions to advance its portfolio of
next generation Targeted Glue protein degrader therapeutics and
to accelerate its overall corporate development

Cambridge, UK, 13 January 2025 - Amphista Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted, Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the appointment of Paul Medeiros as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Paul is a proven biopharma leader, having held executive-level positions in multiple commercial and pre-commercial-stage organizations. With an impressive track record in biopharma strategy, corporate development, and portfolio and product development, he will play a pivotal role in driving Amphista's next stage of growth. Prior to joining Amphista, Paul was most recently President and CEO of Q-State Biosciences in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he completed sale of the company.

Paul Medeiros, Chief Business Officer of Amphista said: "I am thrilled to join Amphista at this pivotal time in its development as it advances its first Targeted Glue into the clinic. The strength of the Company's proprietary chemistry and its Eclipsys platform creates a unique opportunity to advance new mechanisms of therapeutic protein degradation beyond first-generation cereblon and VHL approaches. I look forward to working with my Amphista colleagues to drive the Company's strategy and to bring important new medicines to patients."

Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer of Amphista said: "Paul's deep professional capabilities, extensive experience, and keen industry insight, will be central to helping us realise Amphista's full potential. His appointment will help us better leverage our unique postion as the developer of rationally-designed, Targeted Glues that do not rely on the first-generation cereblon and VHL approaches to degrade disease causing proteins."

Paul will be based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA.

About Amphista Therapeutics

At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:

Amphista Therapeutics

John Goodall
Email: Info@amphista.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak,
Emily Johnson
Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.