The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 10 January 2025 95.63p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 93.87p per ordinary share
13 January 2025
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
