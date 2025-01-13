Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), which carries on business as The Canadian Chrome Company ("CCC", "KWG" or the "Company") has been enrolled into the membership of the USA Defense Industrial Base Consortium which fosters collaboration between Government, Industry, and Academia to build a robust, resilient defense industrial base. All DIBC members are eligible for DPA (Defense Production Act) funding.

DIBC enables rapid research, access to commercial solutions for defense requirements, and innovations from industry, academia, and non-traditional agencies. Strategic and Critical materials, such as chromium, are considered to be critical to the defense industrial base.

Chromium Development Options previously prepared:

In 2009 and 2010, CCC staked 1,685 claims along what the Company believes to be the most suitable terrain for constructing transportation and electrification systems through the James Bay Lowlands from Nakina, Ontario to the Company's properties in the Ring of Fire, a distance of 330 kilometers. It then conducted a surveying and mineral and soil testing program to explore for minerals and to assess the prospects for the engineering and construction of a railroad or other transportation facility along that route. CCC identified deposits of aggregate along the route and made applications under the Aggregates Act (Ontario) for 32 aggregate extraction permits to supply from local sources the aggregate needed for construction of the road bed and other transportation and electrification facilities. Then, in 2021, the Company and CCC engaged Cormorant Utilities and Rail-Veyor Technologies to prepare Engineering Proposals for the construction of transportation and utility systems along the route of the proposed Utility Corridor to connect the Ring of Fire area to the trans-Canada transportation systems and the Ontario power grid which currently run through Nakina, Ontario (near Aroland). The proposals include electrification systems connecting from the Utility Corridor to several First Nations communities in the James Bay Lowlands in the Ring of Fire area and, accordingly, would connect those communities to the Ontario power grid and the trans-Canada transportation systems. These, plus the aggregate permit sites, are indicated on the plan below. The Northern Road Link Study Area, and those for the Webequie Supply Road and the Marten Falls Community Access Road are also indicated on the plan.

KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP has acquired two chromite-refining patents in Canada and one in each of the USA, South Africa and Kazakhstan, and is prosecuting an application in Turkey.

