Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unchained Labs crowns the Queen of stability characterization, launches Aunty!

Finanznachrichten News

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unchained Labs, the life sciences company that's all about getting biologics and gene therapy researchers the right tool for the job, launched Aunty today - the fastest and highest throughput protein stability characterization tool in all the realm. Aunty bestows upon researchers all the thermal, colloidal and long-term stability data that their hearts desire and does it in regal fashion - using the first ever 96-well SBS format, quartz glass consumable.

Unchained Labs Logo

Researchers are cranking out biologics faster than ever before. This means their analytical tools need to keep up and must be automation ready - they can't be from the dark ages. Measuring protein stability traditionally used high volume cuvettes that ran one experiment at a time, a royal pain in the neck. More recent tools measure handfuls of samples together, but still require messy sample handling and loading with unwieldy consumables - causing mistakes, leakage, contamination and sometimes migraines.

Aunty has ascended to the top, ripping through thermal melting and aggregation experiments for proteins and viral vectors using a 96-well plate consumable. Researchers load just 8 µL of each sample into an Aunty plate, press on a seal and hand it off to Aunty. Each run measures fluorescence, static light scattering and dynamic light scattering, reading a full plate of 96 samples every minute of a thermal ramp. Aunty delivers high resolution stability data at breakneck speed using a consumable format that scientists have come to expect.

"With Aunty on their bench, researchers can rule over their biologic stability characterization," said Taegen Clary, SVP of Marketing at Unchained Labs. "Gone are the days of only running stability experiments when you have to. Aunty lets you run as many experiments, with as many replicates as you want and can be integrated with automation if that's your jam. All hail the Queen…of stability!"

About Unchained Labs

Here's the deal. We're all about helping biologics and gene therapy researchers break free from tools that just don't cut it. Unleashing problem-tackling solutions that make a huge difference in the real science they do every day. That's our mantra, our promise and we own it. We're located in Pleasanton, CA and can be found online at www.unchainedlabs.com.

Contact:
Taegen Clary
SVP of Marketing, Unchained Labs
taegen.clary@unchainedlabs.com
925.587.9806

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546846/UNCHAINED_LABS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unchained-labs-crowns-the-queen-of-stability-characterization-launches-aunty-302348606.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.