LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation increased as initially estimated to the highest level in seven months, the latest report from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.Consumer price inflation climbed to 3.0 percent in December from 2.5 percent in November. That was in line with the flash data published on December 30.Further, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices had risen 3.1 percent.Core inflation that excludes energy and unprocessed food products also increased to 2.8 percent in December from 2.6 percent in the prior month, as estimated.The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 3.4 percent from 2.7 percent. Similarly, transport charges rose at a faster pace of 2.45 percent annually versus 0.37 percent a month ago.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in December, reversing a 0.2 percent decrease in the previous month.EU-harmonized inflation accelerated to 3.1 percent from 2.7 percent in November, in line with the flash data.An average variation over the last twelve months is estimated at 2.4 percent versus 4.3 percent in 2023, the agency said.