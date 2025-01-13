Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Anzeige
13.01.2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

Legal Entity Identifier: LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-yearly financial report.

The Company further announces that it has today entered the mandatory closed period under the Market Abuse Regulation which will last until the results for the six months ended 30 November 2024 are published.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

13 January 2025


