WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped close to a percent on Monday as markets digested the likelihood of fewer Fed rate cuts in 2025 than originally anticipated.The CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders currently shows the likelihood of a pause by the Fed in January FOMC at 97.3 percent. It was 91.4 percent a week earlier and 78.3 percent a month earlier.Likewise, the expectations of a status quo by the Fed in the review in March is currently at 77.9 percent. This has also increased from 56.7 percent a week earlier and 36.3 percent a month earlier.The Dollar's surge also contributed to weakness in the prices of Gold. The six currency Dollar Index touched a high of 110.18, the highest level since October 2022. It is currently at 109.86 implying overnight gains of 0.19 percent.Uncertainty surrounding the incoming administration's policies limited losses for the yellow metal.Both Spot Gold and Gold Futures have slipped in Monday's trade.Gold Futures for February settlement dropped 1.2 percent overnight to trade at $2,682.79, versus the previous close of $2,715.00.The day's trading range has been between $2,682.09 and $2,723.80 as compared with the 52-week trading that ranged between $1,987.20 and $2,801.80.With today's rally, weekly gains have decreased to 1.6 percent and gains over the past month stand at 1.00 percent. The price surge over the 3-year horizon is more than 48 percent.Spot Gold shed 0.89 percent overnight to trade at $2,665.72 per troy ounce. The day's trading range has been between $2,664.31 and $2,693.32. Spot Gold had ranged between $1,984.3 and $2,790.41 over the past 52 weeks.At current prices, Gold Futures and Spot Gold have both gained close to 32 percent over the past year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX