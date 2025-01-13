Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13
[13.01.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.01.25
IE000LZC9NM0
8,506,943.00
USD
0
62,687,214.06
7.3689
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.01.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,644,612.00
EUR
0
20,690,143.00
5.6769
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.01.25
IE000GETKIK8
267,123.00
GBP
0
2,636,323.90
9.8693
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
13.01.25
IE000XIITCN5
612,758.00
GBP
0
4,906,626.49
8.0074