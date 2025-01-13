NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire CAPE Analytics, a leading provider of geospatial AI intelligence for residential and commercial properties. The acquisition will bring together Moody's industry-leading Intelligent Risk Platform and catastrophe risk modeling for the insurance sector with CAPE's cutting-edge geospatial AI analytics, creating a sophisticated property database capable of delivering instant, address-specific risk insights.

"I continually hear from our customers that they are seeking more precise and actionable information as they evaluate an evolving set of risks," said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody's. "By combining our CAT risk models with CAPE's AI-powered property risk intelligence, we will provide our customers with the most advanced property risk analytics available in the industry, enhancing insights and decision-making across the insurance lifecycle."

With the acquisition of CAPE, Moody's will provide its customers more in-depth, property-specific data than ever before, including building characteristics, firmographic data, peril risk and average annual loss estimates, geospatial AI analytics, valuation, probability of default models, and more. This rich reservoir of data will allow insurance carriers, reinsurers, and various financial stakeholders to better determine property exposures, vulnerabilities, valuations and the risks posed by natural hazards such as wildfires, hurricanes, and hailstorms.?

CAPE Analytics creates property intelligence analytics through computer vision, machine learning, and geospatial imagery, providing immediate, detailed risk assessments for properties on an individual address basis throughout the United States, and in large parts of Canada and Australia.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of any applicable regulatory waiting periods.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Moody's financial results.

About Moody's Corporation

In a world shaped by increasingly interconnected risks, Moody's (NYSE: MCO) data, insights, and innovative technologies help customers develop a holistic view of their world and unlock opportunities. With a rich history of experience in global markets and a diverse workforce of approximately 15,000 across more than 40 countries, Moody's gives customers the comprehensive perspective needed to act with confidence and thrive. Learn more at moodys.com.

