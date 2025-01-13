Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025

WKN: A12BGS | ISIN: US92242T1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 1V1
Tradegate
13.01.25
17:16 Uhr
45,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,44 %
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 13:30 Uhr
V2X, Inc.: V2X Names L. Roger Mason to Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc. (NYSE: VVX) has named L. Roger Mason as Chief Growth Officer, effective January 13, 2025. In this role, Mason will be responsible for driving the company's growth strategy, identifying new market opportunities, and enhancing business development efforts. He joins the executive team and reports directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy C. Wensinger.

Mason joins V2X from Parsons Corporation, where he served as a senior vice president, advising the executive leadership team on market strategy, growth priorities, M&A integration efficiencies, margin expansion, and other key areas for a public company operating in critical infrastructure and national security mission areas. Prior to this, he was the president of Peraton's Space and Intelligence sector, a $2 billion business delivering hardware and software solutions for national security space, civil space, defense, and intelligence missions.

"We are honored to welcome Roger to V2X," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and CEO of V2X. "His extensive leadership experience and proven track record in driving growth make him a key addition to our executive team as we continue to advance our mission critical solutions and services."

Mason's career also includes senior executive leadership positions at Noblis, General Dynamics, and the Institute for Defense Analyses. He holds a PhD in Engineering Physics from the University of Virginia, an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and an MS in Engineering Physics from the University of Virginia. His contributions have been recognized with several prestigious awards, including the National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal.

About V2X
V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact
Mike Smith, CFA
Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
[email protected]
719-637-5773

Media Contact
Angelica Spanos Deoudes
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
