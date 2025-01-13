Anzeige
13.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber Shines at CES 2025 with Award-Winning K300s UST Laser Projector

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer in entertainment projectors, has made a significant impact at CES 2025 with the unveiling of its latest innovation, the K300s Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector. This groundbreaking product has been honored as a CES 2025 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Content & Entertainment category, recognizing its exceptional design and engineering.

Yaber K300s Projector at CES 2025

Adding to its accolades, the K300s was named Best of CES 2025 by leading media outlets, including Android Authority, Stuff, Trusted Reviews, Geekspin, Best Reviews, and Yanko Design. These prestigious awards highlight the K300s as a standout product that sets new standards in home entertainment.

As noted by Stuff, "Yaber's compact powerhouse can conjure up a massive 100in image from just 24.8cm away, making it perfect for those of us who don't have mansion-sized living rooms. Its 1000 ANSI lumens of brightness means you won't need to completely black out your room for a great picture, while the built-in 15W JBL speakers are ideal if you just want a quick setup."

The K300s boasts cutting-edge features that redefine home entertainment, including Triple RGB Laser Technology for a vibrant, lifelike viewing experience with a 150% NTSC wide color gamut, and dual 15W JBL speakers with Dolby support for unmatched sound quality. The K300s is now available for pre-order at $999.99 on Yaber's official website.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Yaber LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596400/Yaber_K300s_Projector_CES_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-shines-at-ces-2025-with-award-winning-k300s-ust-laser-projector-302349083.html

