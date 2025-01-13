beqom, a global leader in compensation management, prepares for its next chapter of growth under new leadership.

Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

BEQOM APPOINTS LARS PEDERSEN AS CEO

beqom, a global leader in compensation management, prepares for its next chapter of growth under new leadership.

beqom, a leader in compensation management software, is excited to announce that Lars Pedersen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective January 8th, 2025. This move marks a pivotal moment for beqom as it prepares for substantial growth and innovation in the coming years.

Fabio Ronga, co-founder of beqom, will take over the role of Chairman of the Board at beqom and will hand over the day-to-day operations to Lars Pedersen after guiding the company since its inception in 2009. Under Ronga's leadership, beqom has grown into a global enterprise, serving customers in over 160 countries and becoming the recognized leader in compensation and pay equity solutions for the world's most renowned brands. It has delivered innovative solutions that align fair and effective compensation practices with organizational success. Through three strategic acquisitions, including the most recent, which drove a 7x increase in new customers in 2024, beqom has significantly expanded its solution portfolio and global market presence. As a thought leader in fair pay, HR transformation, and total rewards, beqom continues to shape industry best practices and standards by driving innovation and equity in enterprise compensation practices.

"It has been an incredible journey to build beqom from the ground up, and I am deeply grateful to our employees, customers and the entire ecosystem who have enabled us to build beqom into what it is today," said Fabio Ronga. "After 16 years of steering the company, it is time for me to hand over the operations to a new CEO; I'm confident that Lars is the right leader to drive beqom through its next phase of growth and innovation."

Lars brings a wealth of experience in scaling software businesses and driving transformative growth across multiple industry segments, combining deep technical expertise with strategic leadership to successfully build high-performing teams and foster innovation. His proven ability to lead organizations through complex growth phases, coupled with his enterprise management expertise and visionary approach, positions beqom to solidify its leadership in compensation and pay equity solutions while achieving its ambitious growth plans.

"I am excited to join beqom at such a pivotal time," said Lars. "Fabio has laid a strong foundation, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Serving over 400 clients and empowering more than five million employees worldwide, beqom continues to deliver advanced compensation solutions and exceptional customer service. Looking ahead, the company plans to unveil several innovative product announcements to address the evolving needs of its global customer base, further strengthening its position in the compensation management industry.

With Lars at the helm, beqom remains dedicated to advancing its mission of helping enterprises achieve fair and effective compensation practices, inviting its customers, partners, and the HR community to anticipate exciting developments in the year ahead. "Fabio has built an incredible company-pioneering the compensation management software space-and we are deeply grateful for his partnership," said Mark Haller and John Brennan, Managing Directors at Sumeru Equity Partners and beqom board directors. "We are excited for Lars to join beqom, collaborate with the team, and further scale its innovation while staying true to beqom's mission."

About beqom

beqom is a purpose-built compensation platform that intuitively gives employers the power to realize compensation's full potential from end to end, every day. The company's innovative software enables businesses to overcome challenges by automating processes, ensuring transparency, and promoting equity across organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113756636/en/

Contacts:

Lisa.Wuerden@beqom.com