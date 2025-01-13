DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 13-Jan-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 13/01/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 50,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 574.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 570.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 572.7638

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,982,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,627,562 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 34,354,777. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 January 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 January 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 572.7638 50,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 15000 572.00 08:27:17 00073069619TRLO0 XLON 1200 570.00 11:20:42 00073074733TRLO0 XLON 667 570.00 11:20:42 00073074734TRLO0 XLON 200 570.00 11:20:42 00073074735TRLO0 XLON 35 570.00 12:58:10 00073077378TRLO0 XLON 72 570.00 13:19:12 00073077913TRLO0 XLON 20 570.00 14:41:54 00073080227TRLO0 XLON 31 570.00 14:57:23 00073080915TRLO0 XLON 842 570.00 15:05:40 00073081305TRLO0 XLON 1255 570.00 15:05:42 00073081306TRLO0 XLON 1423 570.00 15:05:50 00073081311TRLO0 XLON 837 570.00 15:05:50 00073081312TRLO0 XLON 338 570.00 15:05:50 00073081313TRLO0 XLON 1033 570.00 15:08:26 00073081434TRLO0 XLON 1200 574.00 15:32:50 00073082697TRLO0 XLON 8800 574.00 15:32:50 00073082698TRLO0 XLON 1396 574.00 15:33:10 00073082716TRLO0 XLON 651 574.00 15:33:14 00073082717TRLO0 XLON 2100 574.00 16:04:16 00073084364TRLO0 XLON 2152 574.00 16:04:23 00073084365TRLO0 XLON 2256 574.00 16:04:27 00073084382TRLO0 XLON 2308 574.00 16:04:31 00073084384TRLO0 XLON 2119 574.00 16:05:28 00073084400TRLO0 XLON 2253 574.00 16:05:35 00073084413TRLO0 XLON 1812 574.00 16:05:42 00073084414TRLO0 XLON

