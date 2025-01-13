Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
13.01.25
08:11 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,100
-1,49 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.01.2025 19:07 Uhr
148 Leser
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
13-Jan-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the 
"Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase              13/01/2025 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 50,000 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)     574.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)     570.00 
Average price paid per share (GBp)     572.7638

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,982,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,627,562 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 34,354,777. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

13 January 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 13 January 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
572.7638               50,000

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
15000      572.00          08:27:17      00073069619TRLO0       XLON 
1200       570.00          11:20:42      00073074733TRLO0       XLON 
667       570.00          11:20:42      00073074734TRLO0       XLON 
200       570.00          11:20:42      00073074735TRLO0       XLON 
35        570.00          12:58:10      00073077378TRLO0       XLON 
72        570.00          13:19:12      00073077913TRLO0       XLON 
20        570.00          14:41:54      00073080227TRLO0       XLON 
31        570.00          14:57:23      00073080915TRLO0       XLON 
842       570.00          15:05:40      00073081305TRLO0       XLON 
1255       570.00          15:05:42      00073081306TRLO0       XLON 
1423       570.00          15:05:50      00073081311TRLO0       XLON 
837       570.00          15:05:50      00073081312TRLO0       XLON 
338       570.00          15:05:50      00073081313TRLO0       XLON 
1033       570.00          15:08:26      00073081434TRLO0       XLON 
1200       574.00          15:32:50      00073082697TRLO0       XLON 
8800       574.00          15:32:50      00073082698TRLO0       XLON 
1396       574.00          15:33:10      00073082716TRLO0       XLON 
651       574.00          15:33:14      00073082717TRLO0       XLON 
2100       574.00          16:04:16      00073084364TRLO0       XLON 
2152       574.00          16:04:23      00073084365TRLO0       XLON 
2256       574.00          16:04:27      00073084382TRLO0       XLON 
2308       574.00          16:04:31      00073084384TRLO0       XLON 
2119       574.00          16:05:28      00073084400TRLO0       XLON 
2253       574.00          16:05:35      00073084413TRLO0       XLON 
1812       574.00          16:05:42      00073084414TRLO0       XLON

---End---

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  370242 
EQS News ID:  2066749 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066749&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2025 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
