AM Green and DP World Join Forces to Establish India as a Global Hub for Green Molecules

Aiming to export 2 MTPA of green fuels, this partnership positions India as a leader in global decarbonization efforts.

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Green, a leader in green hydrogen and ammonia production, has partnered with DP World, a global logistics leader, to create a sustainable supply chain for green fuels and chemicals. This collaboration will significantly enhance global decarbonisation efforts by enabling seamless exports to key consumption markets.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed in December, DP World and AM Green will jointly develop logistics and storage infrastructure to facilitate the global export of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of green methanol. This includes:

Developing port infrastructure across AM Green Net-Zero Industrial Clusters to facilitate global exports,

across AM Green Net-Zero Industrial Clusters to facilitate global exports, Developing bunkering infrastructure across Dubai, India, and Southeast Asia for green ammonia and methanol supplied from AM Green plants,

across Dubai, India, and Southeast Asia for green ammonia and methanol supplied from AM Green plants, Establishing strategic terminal infrastructure across the European Union, Far East, and UAE to provide the required zero carbon supply chain to support their transition to a low carbon economy.

AM Green is developing multiple projects across India, using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydroelectric power, to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), green ammonia, green hydrogen, chemicals and biofuels. It has an ambitious target of 5 MTPA of production capacity by 2030, that will make a significant contribution to India's net-zero targets and global decarbonization goals. The company has already taken a final investment decision for a 1 MTPA Green Ammonia plan in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh on India's eastern coast.

Mahesh Kolli, Founder, Greenko Group & AM Green, stated: "We are committed to contributing to India's ambition of emerging as a green energy exporter and we are excited to partner with DP World to build a world-class infrastructure for the global movement of green molecules. This strategic partnership will enable us to efficiently export green Ammonia, green methanol, and other sustainable fuels, enhancing the global green supply chain and supporting the global shift to a low-carbon economy."

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and CFO, DP World Group, said: "DP World aims to be essential to the future of global trade, ensuring everything it does has a long-lasting positive impact on economies and societies. As part of our commitment to driving sustainable supply chains, partnering with AM Green allows us to harness our expertise in logistics and infrastructure to facilitate the global distribution of clean fuels and chemical products. Together, we aim to play a pivotal role in enabling a low-carbon economy and advancing global sustainability goals."

About AM Green: AM Green is promoted by founders of Greenko Group, which is among India's leading renewable energy conglomerates. Greenko Group has experience in building, owning and operating renewable assets and is in the process of constructing mega closed loop pumped storage assets which will enable supply of round the clock power at a very competitive rate. The founders have established AM Green as a new energy transition platform. AM Green's target is to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen, Green Chemicals and biofuels and to set up related technology partnerships and services through its various business verticals which are housed in the subsidiaries of AM Green. AM Green will house production of green chemicals, green hydrogen, and biofuels. AM Green is committed to producing green ammonia at scale across multiple locations in India. Goal is to reach 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity by 2030, which will directly contribute to India's net-zero targets, while simultaneously supporting OECD markets in their decarbonization efforts. This output will be equivalent to 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing one-fifth of India's target for green hydrogen production and 10% of Europe's target for green hydrogen imports.

About DP World: DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door. www.dpworld.com

