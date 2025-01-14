CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Australian dollar rose to a 1-week high of 1.6553 against the euro and a 4-day high of 97.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6579 and 97.27, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 0.6193 and 0.8901 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6177 and 0.8881, respectively.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 99.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX