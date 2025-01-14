Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858470 | ISIN: JP3675600005 | Ticker-Symbol: NF2
Tradegate
13.01.25
15:38 Uhr
22,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSIN FOODS HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,20007:24
22,00022,60013.01.
PR Newswire
14.01.2025 07:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ando Foundation and Nissin Food Products Release "Nourishing Wellbeing" Report: Second Study Again Proves Strong Relationship Between Food and Wellbeing

Finanznachrichten News

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ando Foundation (hereinafter "the Foundation") and Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company"), in cooperation with Gallup, a global analytics and advisory firm based in the United States, have released the latest results of a follow-up study on nourishing wellbeing, proving the strong relationship between food and wellbeing again as did the first report (2023 edition).

Although it is widely accepted that food is the foundation of health, the direct relationship between food and wellbeing had not been made clear for many years. This led the Foundation and the Company, together with Gallup, to conduct the first global study in 2022 based on the hypothesis that food is an essential component of wellbeing, and the results were published in 2023.

"Making it clear that food satisfaction is an important indicator of improving wellbeing"

The latest study showed that people who were completely satisfied were 1.71 times more likely than those who were not to be experiencing wellbeing, and reiterated that food, like income, was an essential component of wellbeing. The connection between satisfaction with food and four societal indicators (Life Evaluation Index, Positive Experience Index, Social Life Index, and Community Attachment Index) related to quality of life (QOL) was also indicated in the study, providing evidence that the Food Wellbeing Index itself is a strong societal indicator.

Furthermore, a new discovery is the global decline in satisfaction with food, especially among young people. As background factors for it, experts point out a global decrease in opportunities for families to get together and the dilution of parent-child relationships in Japan. Regarding the situation in Japan, which did not have a high percentage of people who enjoy food, they also recommend the need at home and in schools for education and awareness-raising to increase wellbeing.

Click here for details: https://www.ando-zaidan.jp/news/pdf/NW_report2023_en.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ando-foundation-and-nissin-food-products-release-nourishing-wellbeing-report-second-study-again-proves-strong-relationship-between-food-and-wellbeing-302349921.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.