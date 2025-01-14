CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 1-month high of 1.8262 against the euro, a 5-day high of 0.5612 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 88.53 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8345, 0.5583 and 87.92, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi edged up to 1.1031 from Monday's closing value of 1.1062.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.80 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.09 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX