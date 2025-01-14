Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") Achieving a significant milestone at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Metavista3D showcased its visionary technology at a prime location on the exhibition floor, capturing the attention of industry leaders and innovators alike. The event not only positioned Metavista3D at the forefront of the metaverse and immersive technology sectors but also facilitated the formation of a pivotal partnership that will propel its future advancements.

Prime Exhibition Space and Positive Reception

Taking over the spot previously reserved for tech giant Hewlett-Packard (NYSE: HPQ), Metavista3D attracted significant interest with its immersive 3D solutions, eliciting praises from attendees and securing valuable leads. This strategic positioning and subsequent visibility have reinforced its reputation as a key player in the realm of immersive experiences and 3D content.

Forging New Pathways with Caliverse

One of the most notable achievements at CES 2025 was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Caliverse, Inc., a subsidiary within the influential Lotte Group. Specializing in integrating real-world content into virtual worlds, Caliverse brings its considerable expertise and visionary goals to this partnership. Together, they aim to revolutionize immersive entertainment experiences, leveraging Metavista3D's multi-user display technology to unlock vast market opportunities. The partnership promises to blend Metavista3D's cutting-edge technology with Caliverse's ambitious vision, making significant inroads into the burgeoning metaverse landscape.

In the Picture from left to right: Dr. Rolf-Dieter Naske, CTO of Metavista3D, Kim DongKyu, CEO of Caliverse, Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11088/237086_b7af4e63c4ed08b2_002full.jpg

Vision for Expansion and Innovation

Reflecting on the partnership's potential, Jeff Carlson, spokesperson for Metavista3D, shared his enthusiasm: "This partnership allows Metavista3D to enter new markets and tap into the growing demand for immersive technology in entertainment. The metaverse is still an underdeveloped opportunity for our company, and we're thrilled to be part of this rapidly evolving space. The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to what lies ahead."

This strategic alliance positions Metavista3D to make significant strides in developing next-generation digital experiences, exemplifying a commitment to innovation and industry leadership. As Metavista3D continues to break new ground, the future indeed looks promising for this dynamic company as it redefines digital engagement and immersive entertainment.

About CES

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world. This event is where brands get business done and where the industry's sharpest minds take the stage to unveil their latest groundbreaking innovation. CES is produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. For more information, visit www.ces.tech.

About Caliverse

Caliverse, Inc., a subsidiary of Lotte Group, is an immersive entertainment company focusing on integrating real-world content into the metaverse. With expertise in 3D shopping experiences, live entertainment, and virtual concerts, Caliverse is shaping the future of entertainment in the digital age. For more information, visit: www.caliverse.io/en and www.lotte.co.kr

About Metavista3D (www.metavista3d.com)

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D's ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

