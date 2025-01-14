TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy improved for the second straight month in December, while outlook weakened, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, rose to 49.9 in December from 49.4 in November. Meanwhile, economists had forecast the index to remain steady at 49.4.Any score below 50 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 50 indicates optimism.The rise towards optimism in December was mainly driven by gains in household activity-related measures, especially retail and services.On the other hand, the outlook index that signals future activity decreased to 48.8 from 49.4 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX