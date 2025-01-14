Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14
14 January 2025
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March and 30 July 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:
Date of purchase:
13 January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
2,000
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
628.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
634.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share
(pence per share)
632.34p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 182,500,165 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme in March 2024, the Company has purchased 8,956,007 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
444
628
13/01/2025 08:11:57
00441781135TRLO0.1.1
XLON
93
628
13/01/2025 08:11:57
00441781136TRLO0.1.1
BATE
17
628
13/01/2025 08:12:01
00441781172TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
1225
634
13/01/2025 16:13:58
00441960892TRLO0.2.1
XLON
221
634
13/01/2025 16:15:22
00441961820TRLO0.2.1
CHIX