14.01.2025
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

Bodycotewww.bodycote.com

14 January 2025

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March and 30 July 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:

Date of purchase:

13 January 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

628.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

634.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

632.34p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 182,500,165 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme in March 2024, the Company has purchased 8,956,007 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

444

628

13/01/2025 08:11:57

00441781135TRLO0.1.1

XLON

93

628

13/01/2025 08:11:57

00441781136TRLO0.1.1

BATE

17

628

13/01/2025 08:12:01

00441781172TRLO0.1.1

TRQX

1225

634

13/01/2025 16:13:58

00441960892TRLO0.2.1

XLON

221

634

13/01/2025 16:15:22

00441961820TRLO0.2.1

CHIX


