OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 1.4364 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 109.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4378 and 109.51, respectively.Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.4727 from Monday's closing value of 1.4729.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.41 against the greenback, 111.00 against the yen and 1.46 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX