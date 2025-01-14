DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 81.7492 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2065337 CODE: US71 LN ISIN: LU1407888053

January 14, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)