Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
14.01.2025 09:37 Uhr
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Jan-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.7126 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 841743 
CODE: U37G LN 
ISIN: LU1407888996 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407888996 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U37G LN 
Sequence No.:  370294 
EQS News ID:  2066941 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066941&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
