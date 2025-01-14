BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The Swiss franc rose to 4-day highs of 0.9137 against the U.S. dollar and 172.36 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9170 and 171.52, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the franc edged up to 0.9378 and 1.1170 from an early 4-day lows of 0.9401 and 1.1203, respectively.If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the greenback, 176.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the euro and 1.10 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX