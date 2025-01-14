DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.4492 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2253057 CODE: PRIE LN ISIN: LU1931974262 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LN Sequence No.: 370409 EQS News ID: 2067175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

