BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation remained stable in December after rising in the previous two months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, the same as in November.Prices for food products grew 5.09 percent from last year and those for non-food goods rose by 4.38 percent. Costs for services were 7.1 percent more expensive.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in December.The average annual inflation rate for 2024 was 5.6 percent, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX