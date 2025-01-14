DJ Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jan-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 13-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 97.7762 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11987522 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 370480 EQS News ID: 2067333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 14, 2025 03:41 ET (08:41 GMT)