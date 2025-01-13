Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0MW | ISIN: US69366J2006 | Ticker-Symbol: BH3
Frankfurt
14.01.25
09:17 Uhr
42,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,00043,60012:14
42,80043,60010:06
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 22:30 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc.: PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Finanznachrichten News

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that on Jan. 3, 2025, the company approved 1,200 restricted stock units ("RSUs"), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to two new employees. The awards were made pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires' employment compensation.

The inducement grants were approved by PTC's Compensation Committee on Jan. 3, 2025, and are being made as an inducement material to each employee's acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs each will vest over four years with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on each annual anniversary of the applicable employee's new hire date until fully vested, subject to the employee's continued service with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

ABOUT PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC.
PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to children and adults living with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

For more information please contact:

Investors:
 Ellen Cavaleri
+1 (615) 618-8228
[email protected]

Media:
 Jeanine Clemente
+1 (908) 912-9406
[email protected]

SOURCE PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.