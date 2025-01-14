Investindustrial expands its presence to Abu Dhabi, set to become the firm's Middle East and Asia hub

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investindustrial is pleased to announce the formal inauguration of its Abu Dhabi office. Attended by authorities and senior officials, this milestone marks a pivotal moment in the firm's journey to expand its global footprint. The Abu Dhabi strategy follows the successful blueprint of Investindustrial's office in Shanghai, which has been an accretive business development and value creation office for the firm since 2009. The Abu Dhabi office opened with a team of eight professionals, becoming the Middle East and Asia hub for the group's activities.

As a leading European investment group with over €15 billion in raised fund capital, Investindustrial is proud to announce that it has received the Financial Services Permission ("FSP") from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. The newly granted licence will enable Investindustrial to provide financial services, including advisory, fundraising, marketing, and arranging, within or from the ADGM.

Andrea C. Bonomi, Chairman of Investindustrial, stated, "At the heart of Investindustrial's approach is the goal of pursuing a sustainable, industrially-driven strategy to build better global companies for the long-term. Establishing our office in Abu Dhabi underscores our commitment to fostering partnerships in the Middle East and supporting the region's transformative growth while unlocking these regions for our portfolio companies with significant opportunity to grow. These companies often have the potential to scale, but they require strategic guidance, operational expertise, and a global perspective to reach their full potential."

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer, ADGM, commented, "We congratulate Investindustrial's on receiving its FSP. The establishment of its Middle East and Asia hub in ADGM reflects the strength of our business environment and our ability to support global investment groups in achieving their growth ambitions. This milestone reinforces ADGM's position as a leading financial hub and its commitment to unlocking opportunities across the region."

The Middle East and Asia expansion is led by Emanuela Cisini (Partner, Co-Head of Operational Improvement), who relocated from London to Abu Dhabi. Emanuela has been with the firm for close to a decade, having led various teams across several Investindustrial offices. Under her leadership, the firm aims to grow its human capital in the Middle East, focusing on building on-the-ground operational capabilities that will contribute to the value creation across Investindustrial's portfolio companies by increasing footprint, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and bringing high-growth companies to the Middle East.

Emanuela Cisini, Head of Middle East and Asia, commented: "We are excited about this new chapter. Leveraging on Investindustrial's global operational improvement expertise we take a hands-on approach in guiding our companies through the international expansion in the Gulf region building global leaders."

The opening of the Abu Dhabi office underscores a commitment to the region's economic objectives and sustainable growth. Investindustrial has a strong track record across sectors, with deep expertise in industrial manufacturing and sub-sectors such as food security, a critical area for the GCC. By supporting innovation and investment in sectors like specialty ingredients, frozen desserts, and private-label products, Investindustrial's efforts are aligned with regional priorities of helping foster growth.

Additionally, Investindustrial's portfolio companies in the consumer space - such as Zegna Group, Eataly, Flos, and B&B Italia - are already active in the region, and the new office in Abu Dhabi, will allow these companies to tap into greater regional opportunities and enhance their operational capabilities.

In addition to operational improvement capabilities, senior investment professionals have also relocated to Abu Dhabi to actively engage with local entrepreneurs and drive investments and growth for portfolio companies in the region. The team will work in close collaboration with the firm's global offices, reinforcing Investindustrial's commitment to becoming a truly global player in the mid-market investment space.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596780/Investindustrial_Office.jpg

