Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14
January 14, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
EUR 750mn Green NPS 7NC6
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 123-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ45ZA0
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
3.625% green senior, non-preferred Notes due 14 January 2032, reset date/call redemption 14 January 2025
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Natixis
Santander
TD Securities
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.