Dienstag, 14.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Das 13-Millionen-Unternehmen mit einer Monster-Entdeckung!
Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

Finanznachrichten News

Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

Post-stabilisation notice

January 14, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR 750mn Green NPS 7NC6

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 123-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

DE000CZ45ZA0

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 750,000,000

Description:

3.625% green senior, non-preferred Notes due 14 January 2032, reset date/call redemption 14 January 2025

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Natixis

Santander

TD Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


