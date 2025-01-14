Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 14

14 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 13 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.540million Including current year income and expenses £48.800million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.80p Including current year income and expenses 257.17p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 256.51P Including current year income and expenses 257.75p

